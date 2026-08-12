Activists flag damage in Nagapattinam bus stand ahead of Velankanni festival

NAGAPATTINAM: Waiting for a bus at the Perarignar Anna Bus Stand continues to remain a cause for concern, with chunks of the ceiling continuing to fall and injure passengers over the past year. The latest incident, in which two women were injured after pieces of concrete fell on them at the Velankanni bus bay on August 2, has raised serious questions over passenger safety and the quality of renovation work carried out by the municipality at a cost of Rs 3 crore at the facility barely three years ago. Officials from the municipality have now said that repair works are being carried out at vulnerable points identified in the ceiling.

The latest incident sparks concern with the annual Velankanni Basilica festival scheduled to begin on August 29 and is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country. “Officials should undertake immediate repairs on the entire ceiling and not select spots to ensure the safety of passengers,” said Aravind Kumar of the Nagai District Consumer Protection and Passenger Association.

CPM town secretary K Venkatesan said, “The renovation works carried out three years ago should have also included the ceiling. This raises concerns over the quality of work done.”

Sources said funds were used for work on flooring, laying terrace tiles and levelling the road inside the facility. The Perarignar Anna Bus Stand serves as a major transit point for pilgrims and tourists visiting religious destinations in and around Nagapattinam, including the Velankanni Basilica, Nagore Dargah, Sikkal Singaravelar Temple, Ettukudi Murugan Temple, Nellukadai Mariamman Temple and Varadaraja Perumal Temple.