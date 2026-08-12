Boy steps into puddle at government school in Erode, electrocuted

ERODE: A Class 6 student was electrocuted after stepping into a puddle containing a snapped live wire at a government high school near Bhavani in Erode district on Tuesday.

The deceased, E Yogesh (11) of Yemampalayam in Bhavani, was a student at the government school in Kuppuchipalayam and lived with his parents and two sisters.

Sources said rainwater had accumulated on the school premises and a live wire, suspected to have snapped during rain on Monday, had fallen into a puddle. After lunch, Yogesh stepped into it while walking on the premises and was electrocuted.

Teachers disconnected the power supply and rushed him to the Mayilampadi primary health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A panchayat primary school also operates on the same campus. A holiday has been declared for both schools on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, about 300 parents and students staged a road blockade near Kuppuchipalayam bus stop on the Bhavani-Mettur National Highway, demanding action against the teachers and TNEB officials for alleged negligence. The protest was withdrawn after four hours following talks with police led by Bhavani DSP P Seethalakshmi.

The body was sent to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Bhavani police registered a case. Officials said a special committee is investigating the incident. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report, officials said.