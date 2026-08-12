Cauvery row: Karnataka told to release 1 tmcft daily to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), chaired by SK Haldar, on Tuesday directed Karnataka to release 1 tmcft (around 12,000 cusecs) of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from Wednesday. The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had recommended the release of water earlier in the day.

The CWMA direction comes amid Tamil Nadu’s allegation that Karnataka had failed to comply with an earlier order to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to the state.

The CWRC, had on July 28, directed Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu for 15 days from July 29. The direction was later upheld by the CWMA.

However, Tamil Nadu told the authorities that the actual flow recorded at Biligundlu was only between 158 cusecs and 550 cusecs from July 29 to August 2, much below the stipulated 3,500 cusecs.