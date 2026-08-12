Madras HC: File report on vacancies in govt medical hospital colleges

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday told the directors of medical education and public health and preventive medicine to file a report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction to fill up vacancies in the government medical college hospitals in the districts falling under Madurai Bench’s jurisdiction.

The PIL also sought to ensure availability of necessary equipment in these hospitals.

The litigant, K Muruganandam of Pudukkottai, had submitted various RTI reports obtained from the above hospitals which indicated significant dearth in the number of staff.

Nearly 47 posts of doctors and over 150 posts of medical officers are vacant in the above hospitals.Similarly, several equipment remain non-functional in the government medical college hospitals in Tiruchy and Thoothukudi, he added.

When the case was heard by a bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel on Monday, the government counsel informed that budget allocation has been made to address the above issue and sought time to give a detailed response.

Recording this, the judges directed the director of medical education and the director of public health and preventive medicine to file a report.

The case was adjourned to October 6.