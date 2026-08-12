Madurai Corporation seals sheds after PoP used to make Vinayakar idols, workers in a fix

MADURAI: Officials of Madurai corporation on Tuesday sealed eight temporary sheds in Mattuthavani, Puthur and Sambakulam in which migrant workers were making Vinayakar idols using banned plaster of paris (PoP) for the Chathurthi festival. The action was taken after officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board noticed the violations during inspections. Subsequently, the idol makers who had come from Rajasthan sought the intervention of the district collector, stating their livelihood would be affected.

According to Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials, the department inspected 18 idol manufacturing units in Madurai following complaints and found that eight units were using PoP. Based on the findings, the board sent a recommendation to the corporation to seal the eight units.

Corporation health officials said the use of PoP for making idols was prohibited as the material does not dissolve easily when immersed in water. The idols could therefore remain in waterbodies and contribute to pollution, they said.

A group of idol makers who were operating in Mattuthavani approached the district collector along with their families and sought a month’s time to sell the idols that had already been made. Also, they requested permission to continue idol-making by adhering to pollution-control norms and using permitted materials.