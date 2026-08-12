Man hacks wife, mom-in-law to death in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A 22-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly hacking his wife and mother-in-law to death on Tuesday, following a dispute over their relationship, at Pachapalayam near Palladam in Tiruppur. The accused, M Akshayan of Dindigul, is an MCA student at a private college on Walayar Road in Coimbatore.

The deceased were identified as Poovarasi (21) and her mother Dhanalakshmi (50). Poovarasi, who had completed her graduation at the Government Arts College for Women in Tiruppur, had been working at an electric bike showroom in the locality for the past six months.

According to police sources, Poovarasi was in a relationship with Akshayan for the past few years and had got married recently.

“They befriended each other via Instagram five years ago, and soon entered into a relationship. They got married three months ago without their parents’ knowledge. Poovarasi continued to live at her parents’ house, while Akshayan stayed and studied at the college,” sources said.

Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh, who visited the crime scene, said Akshayan claimed in his confession that he was married to Poovarasi, but there is no evidence to that effect.