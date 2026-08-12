Milk agents in Madurai oppose Aavin’s new rules

MADURAI: Milk agents and retailers have expressed displeasure over a new set of rules proposed by Aavin (Madurai) for carrying out milk sales in Madurai. They said Aavin had listed 20 rules and conditions two years ago, but the latest proposal contains 56 rules and conditions.
Speaking to TNIE, KR Samy, president of the Madurai Aavin Milk Agents and Retail Sellers Association, said, “Many of the rules are highly objectionable. Officials have proposed revoking the 200-metre distance between two milk depots (retailing units), which has been an existing Aavin rule followed for several decades. They believe this will help create new milk agents, but this will indirectly increase milk sales,” he said.
He added that the proposed rules also made milk agents solely responsible for spoiled milk.
“How can milk agents account for spoiled milk? Besides, milk agents will have to bear the responsibility of loading and unloading milk packets from milk delivery vans. If so, why do milk delivery vans receive loading charges from the production plant in Madurai?. The application seeks property details of milk agents, which are needless. Since we are private units operating on a Cash and Carry basis, why do they need property details for processing?” he questioned.
M Ruban, a milk agent, said the proposed rules would severely affect the operations of milk retailers.
“We get only a meagre commission for selling Aavin milk, while the commission is higher with private dairy companies. We seek immediate withdrawal of these rules for a better relationship between milk agents and Aavin,” he said.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior Aavin (Madurai) official assured that the issue would be resolved within a few days. “These are some rules that form part of the draft proposal for Aavin milk retailers. Some rules related to responsibility for spoilage will be removed from the list. We will directly hold discussions with milk agents in a few days, and some odd rules will be eliminated from the proposal,” he said.