Milk agents in Madurai oppose Aavin’s new rules

MADURAI: Milk agents and retailers have expressed displeasure over a new set of rules proposed by Aavin (Madurai) for carrying out milk sales in Madurai. They said Aavin had listed 20 rules and conditions two years ago, but the latest proposal contains 56 rules and conditions.

Speaking to TNIE, KR Samy, president of the Madurai Aavin Milk Agents and Retail Sellers Association, said, “Many of the rules are highly objectionable. Officials have proposed revoking the 200-metre distance between two milk depots (retailing units), which has been an existing Aavin rule followed for several decades. They believe this will help create new milk agents, but this will indirectly increase milk sales,” he said.

He added that the proposed rules also made milk agents solely responsible for spoiled milk.

“How can milk agents account for spoiled milk? Besides, milk agents will have to bear the responsibility of loading and unloading milk packets from milk delivery vans. If so, why do milk delivery vans receive loading charges from the production plant in Madurai?. The application seeks property details of milk agents, which are needless. Since we are private units operating on a Cash and Carry basis, why do they need property details for processing?” he questioned.