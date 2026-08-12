Mining Bill to strip states, including TN of tax power

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu could lose its power to levy taxes, cess, royalty and other charges on mineral extraction with the union government proposing amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act. If enacted, the MMDR Bill 2026 tabled in the Parliament on Monday, is expected to cause significant revenue loss to the state.

In 2025-26, TN earned around Rs 4,400 crore from the mining sector through the regulation of mining and minerals, and the state has set a target of increasing the revenue to around Rs 11,000 crore in 2026-27.

However, the proposed amendments seek to restrict the power of states to levy taxes and other charges on the extraction of both major and minor minerals within their territories. It allows states to impose tax or cess on minerals only in accordance with the conditions or restrictions prescribed by the centre.

The state’s revenue from the mining sector includes Rs 3,000 crore collected as mineral-bearing land tax and Rs 1,100 crore through fees for mining and quarrying concessions granted for the extraction of major and minor minerals.

Additionally, the state earns revenue through mineral royalties, green fund and contributions to the district mineral foundation trust from lessees. The amendments seek to waive existing taxes, cess and other charges imposed by the state government on mineral extraction but remaining unpaid by mining operators from the date on which the amended MMDR Act comes into force.