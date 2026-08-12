MLA disqualification: Madras HC warns of costs, PIL against Speaker withdrawn

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday severely warned a petitioner for filing a PIL against Speaker’s decision to drop disqualification proceedings against AIADMK MLAs, who cross-voted in favour of TVK, by accepting the condonation letters submitted by the party’s general secretary.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan questioned the petitioner, ML Ravi who is president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, on the rationale behind filing the PIL against the Speaker’s action to drop the disqualification proceedings against the AIADMK MLAs since condonation letters were given within 15 days.

Referring to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, the bench said the condonation letters were given within 15 days, and it was accepted and closed.

It also noted that the disqualification proceedings are going on against those whose action was not condoned by the political party. “Then what remains for the court to decide,” the bench questioned the counsel for the petitioner. It warned that the petition would be dismissed with exemplary costs.

There must be some legal grounds for filing petitions and not for namesake, it said, and stated the PIL is not maintainable since it is filed by the president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi. When the bench again warned him of imposing heavy costs, the petitioner sought permission for withdrawing the petition. Subsequently, the bench dismissed the petition as withdrawn.