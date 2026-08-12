Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project under review: Minister Anand

CHENNAI: The state government is examining the Rs 1,312 crore Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project aimed at preventing sewage and other pollutants from entering the Cauvery and its tributaries, Water Resources Minister N Anand informed the Assembly on Tuesday. He was replying to AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami who questioned the need for a fresh feasibility study.

Palaniswami said the AIADMK government had sent a proposal to the centre in 2019, seeking approval for the project. He said the previous DMK government had received the centre’s approval under a 60:40 funding pattern, with the centre also approving Rs 934 crore as the first instalment. However, the DMK government kept the project pending, he alleged.

The minister said a detailed project report was being prepared to implement the project in two phases across 1,306 km in 12 districts. The detailed project report for the first phase had been prepared and sent to the Environmental Protection Agency for technical approval, he said.

The minister said the National River Conservation Mission had approved `934 crore for the project, with the centre and state sharing the cost. The centre’s share would be Rs 560 crore and the state’s share Rs 373 crore.

He said the estimated cost of operation and maintenance for 15 years was Rs 377.98 crore, which would have to be borne fully by the state. Thus, the total project cost was estimated at Rs 1,312.28 crore and was under government review.

‘No G RAM G works during agri season’

Chennai: Responding to the concerns raised by CPM over the implementation of VB-G RAM G scheme, Minister for Rural Development N Anand informed the Assembly that no works would be taken up for 60 days during peak agricultural season. This is to ensure availability of workers for farm activities during the period.