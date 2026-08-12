No permanent friend or enemy in politics: Vanathi on BJP-DMK ties

COIMBATORE: BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan addressed speculation about a possible BJP-DMK alliance without denying it and said they (DMK and BJP) will announce it, when an alliance is formed.

Speaking to reporters after an event in Coimbatore on Tuesday, she said, “In politics there are neither permanent friends nor permanent enemies.”

When asked about the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution to scrap NEET, Vanathi Srinivasan said, “BJP did not bring NEET. It was introduced following a Supreme Court verdict. If the state government wants to cancel NEET, it should approach the Supreme Court again.”

Claiming the number of students appearing for NEET from Tamil Nadu, and the number of those qualifying, has increased, she said both students and parents have accepted NEET in TN.

She also criticised the speaker and the finance minister for bringing religion into public discourse. “The speaker keeps expressing his Christian faith whenever he gets an opportunity.

The finance minister says Christianity is greater than Tamil language. Does the speaker support this mindset? When the Speaker attends Pro-life rally, the Finance Minister speaks about Christianity, and the Chief Minister supports it, it creates doubts among others about their stand,” Vanathi added.