Pipeline damage disrupts drinking water supply in Thoothukudi city

THOOTHUKUDI: Several areas under the Thoothukudi corporation have been affected by water supply disruptions, allegedly due to damage to the main pipeline of the fourth pipeline scheme that supplies water from the Thamirabarani river at Kaliyavoor near Vallanadu.
Even as the corporation is gearing up to introduce 24x7 water supply from August 15, falling water level is a concern.
Residents of Rajiv Nagar, SBM Nagar, Annai Teresa Nagar, Palpandi Nagar, P&T Colony, Kovilpillai Vilai, parts of Muthammal Colony and Trespuram have been complaining of water shortage.
CPM town secretary MS Muthu said the corporation supplies water once in three days. Though residents living close to overhead tanks receive water, those living farther away get less.
Regular water supply was interrupted on August 6 due to dipping water level at the source in the Thamirabarani river at Kaliyavoor, located around 40 km away.
Amid the declining water levels in the Thamirabarani, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, councillors and health committee members inspected the area and found water leaks caused by damage to the main pipelines around 1 km from the Kaliyavoor pumping station.
“Cracks in the conduits resulted in water leaks, while some man-made holes in the pipelines have resulted in enormous leaks,” a committee member said, adding that the leaks had been arrested.
After inspecting houses in Ward 19, the mayor assured residents that weak and ageing pipelines would be replaced to ensure regular water supply. He also said potable water would be supplied through tanker lorries in the meantime.
Speaking to TNIE, the mayor said the water leaks and other issues were being addressed on a war footing. Water had been channelled to the Kaliyavoor pumping station to increase the level at the water source, and supply would be regularised across all wards. “It is a challenging time. However, the public should not waste water considering the depleting water levels in the river,” he said.