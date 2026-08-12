Pipeline damage disrupts drinking water supply in Thoothukudi city

THOOTHUKUDI: Several areas under the Thoothukudi corporation have been affected by water supply disruptions, allegedly due to damage to the main pipeline of the fourth pipeline scheme that supplies water from the Thamirabarani river at Kaliyavoor near Vallanadu.

Even as the corporation is gearing up to introduce 24x7 water supply from August 15, falling water level is a concern.

Residents of Rajiv Nagar, SBM Nagar, Annai Teresa Nagar, Palpandi Nagar, P&T Colony, Kovilpillai Vilai, parts of Muthammal Colony and Trespuram have been complaining of water shortage.

CPM town secretary MS Muthu said the corporation supplies water once in three days. Though residents living close to overhead tanks receive water, those living farther away get less.

Regular water supply was interrupted on August 6 due to dipping water level at the source in the Thamirabarani river at Kaliyavoor, located around 40 km away.