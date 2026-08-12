Right to protest is a fundamental right, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: Questioning the state on the rationale behind denying permission to Dravidar Kazhagam for taking out a two-wheeler rally against NEET, the Madras High Court stated the right to protest is a fundamental right. The observation was made by Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Tuesday when a petition filed by Kali. Poongundran, vice-president of DK, came up for hearing.

State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan told the court the government was not against the protest but the permission was denied to the petitioner organisation only because the locations, through which the rally was proposed to move through, were heavily congested areas. If the rally is permitted on these congested routes, it will create hardship to the public and affect their free movement, he noted.

The judge questioned the reasoning behind such a decision and asked whether the protesters could take an aerial route if they are prevented from taking out rally on the road.

He stated the state should not suppress the fundamental rights of the citizens because the right to protest is also a fundamental right as much as the right to free speech and expression.

The hearing was adjourned to August 17 as the state sought time for filing counter-affidavit to the petition.