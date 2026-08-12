Tamil Nadu anti-NEET Federation to continue fast until public protest venue granted

CHENNAI: The Anti-NEET Federation on Tuesday said its three members would continue their hunger strike until the Tamil Nadu government permits them to stage a continuous protest at a public place, even as it welcomed the Assembly passing a resolution against NEET.
The federation had placed two demands before the government: passing a resolution against NEET and allowing it to hold a continuous protest at a public place. While the first was fulfilled on Tuesday, the hunger strike will continue until the second demand is met. The protesters are currently fasting at the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi office in Koyambedu.
The three members have been on hunger strike for 11 days. S Manirathnam, brother of late medical aspirant S Anitha and the federation’s leader, said they had decided to continue the fast despite concerns over their health.
“Considering the health of the three brothers on hunger strike, we held a discussion today. They are firm on continuing the protest till our demand to provide permission to protest in a public place is fulfilled,” he said.
Manirathnam termed the Assembly resolution the federation’s “first victory” and said the debate was constructive, particularly the government’s appeal to all parties to keep politics aside and work together to protect the state’s rights.
“We also hope that a bill will be passed and sent to the President again,” he said. The federation said it would withdraw the hunger strike once permission is granted for a continuous protest at a public place. It would then continue its agitation against the union government, demanding the abolition of NEET.
Law student warned over NEET protest at Marina
A 21-year-old first-year law student was let off after being cautioned by police on Tuesday for staging a NEET protest near the Kannagi statue on Marina, where public demonstrations are prohibited. Police took him to the station for inquiry and later released him amid heightened deployment against the protest