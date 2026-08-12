Tamil Nadu: Kollidam bridge turns nuisance spot, cops spar over jurisdiction

TIRUCHY: Even as complaints of public nuisance, such as consumption of liquor and indecent acts by tipplers, are increasing on the Kollidam bridge near No 1 Tollgate, police are unable to take effective action as the structure comes under two jurisdictions.

The 792-metre-long bow-string girder bridge across the Kollidam connects No. 1 Tollgate with Srirangam. The bridge has 24 spans, of which the area covering 12 spans fall under the city police limits and the rest under the district police limits. The pavement on both sides of bridge is used by locals as walking tracks. People undertaking padayatra to the Samayapuram temple also use the pavements avoiding the bustling traffic on the carriageway

Locals complain that the pavements are being misused by groups to consume liquor and drugs. Empty liquor bottles are also left on the platform, they said. Some even alleged that couples use the bridge for inappropriate activities at night as several streetlights on the bridge do not function properly.

Speaking to TNIE, C Sivakumar, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, said, "We have been speaking about this issue for years, but there has been no permanent solution. Police come when there is an accident on the bridge or visit the shops nearby. There is no regular patrolling on the bridge even though police are aware of the issues."