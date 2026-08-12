Tamil Nadu: Kollidam bridge turns nuisance spot, cops spar over jurisdiction

TIRUCHY: Even as complaints of public nuisance, such as consumption of liquor and indecent acts by tipplers, are increasing on the Kollidam bridge near No 1 Tollgate, police are unable to take effective action as the structure comes under two jurisdictions.
The 792-metre-long bow-string girder bridge across the Kollidam connects No. 1 Tollgate with Srirangam. The bridge has 24 spans, of which the area covering 12 spans fall under the city police limits and the rest under the district police limits. The pavement on both sides of bridge is used by locals as walking tracks. People undertaking padayatra to the Samayapuram temple also use the pavements avoiding the bustling traffic on the carriageway
Locals complain that the pavements are being misused by groups to consume liquor and drugs. Empty liquor bottles are also left on the platform, they said. Some even alleged that couples use the bridge for inappropriate activities at night as several streetlights on the bridge do not function properly.
Speaking to TNIE, C Sivakumar, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, said, "We have been speaking about this issue for years, but there has been no permanent solution. Police come when there is an accident on the bridge or visit the shops nearby. There is no regular patrolling on the bridge even though police are aware of the issues."
K Mani, a resident of Srirangam, who travels on bridge regularly for work, said, "Several portions of the bridge are poorly lit, which emboldens youths to consume liquor and engage in inappropriate activities. People are hesitant to intervene, particularly when locals are involved. We feel embarrassed to come to the bridge with our families."
Recently, a video showing a couple behaving in an inappropriate manner on the pavement went viral on social media, drawing strong criticism from public.
Residents alleged that city and district police pass the buck to each other as the bridge falls under Srirangam police of Tiruchy city police and the Kollidam police of Tiruchy rural police.
When contacted, officials from the city and district police maintained that they regularly patrol the bridge. "Whenever we find people involving in such activities, we warn them. We will take necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future," an officer said.