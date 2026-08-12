Tamil Nadu may float new bids for 56L smart meters

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) is likely to invite fresh tenders by the end of this month for installing 56 lakh smart meters for domestic electricity consumers in Chennai, as part of efforts to modernise the power distribution network.

The discom is also planning to install smart meters for around 50 lakh industrial and commercial consumers across the state.

A senior TNPDCL official said the discom had earlier floated tenders during the previous DMK regime to install nearly three crore smart meters across Tamil Nadu. Around 50 companies had submitted bids, but they were not opened.

“After the TVK government came to power, all the tenders were cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the process,” the official said.

The proposal to cancel the existing tenders and invite fresh bids is likely to be placed before the upcoming TNPDCL board meeting. “Once the board approves the proposal, fresh tenders will be invited. We are planning to take up the Chennai Metropolitan Area in the first phase,” the official said.

Under the funding arrangement, the centre will provide `900 per meter, with the remaining cost to be borne by the state government. “The market price of a smart meter currently starts at around `6,000. The final cost will be decided after the bidding process,” another senior official said.