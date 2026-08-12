TN Assembly adopts resolutions against NEET & FCRA Bill

CHENNAI: All parties in the Tamil Nadu Assembly — barring the BJP — on Tuesday voted to adopt resolutions urging the centre to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and transfer education to the State List, and to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in its present form.

Moving the resolution against NEET, Health Minister Dr KG Arunraj said TN had long championed social justice and questioned how a single day’s examination could judge students who had studied for years.

He noted that NEET has only helped private coaching centres flourish and expressed concerns over the deaths by suicides of students who could not secure MBBS admissions.

Arunraj also pointed to the NEET paper leak this year and the protests that followed, which forced the resignation of the union education minister.

Later, School Education Minister A Rajmohan moved the resolution urging the union government to withdraw the FCRA Bill, 2026, in its present form. He expressed concern over provisions that could allow the centre to take control of assets of charitable and other organisations run by minorities, particularly those involved in education, healthcare and social welfare.

He said the state government supports national security and transparency in the use of foreign funds, but such regulations should not infringe upon lawful property rights, natural justice, or the federal structure.