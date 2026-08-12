Trekking ban at TN's Sathuragiri hill extended as fire breaks out again

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The district administration has once again banned devotees from trekking to the Sathuragiri Sundara Mahalingam temple on Wednesday following the recurrence of a forest fire in the Thaniparai route. Further instructions on when devotees will be permitted based on the situation will be issued later, said the Madurai and Virudhunagar district administration.

A forest fire broke out in the Thaniparai beat under the Srivilliputhur forest division on Monday, following which trekking to the hill temple was prohibited on Tuesday. After the fire was brought under control on Tuesday, the district administration permitted devotees to trek to the temple on Wednesday, but only through the Thaniparai route.

However, as the fire allegedly reignited in the area on Tuesday evening, the administration has imposed a complete ban on trekking through the Sathuragiri hills as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees and prevent any untoward incidents. Efforts are underway to douse the fire.

The Sundara Mahalingam temple can be accessed through three trekking routes: from the foothills of Sathuragiri to Thaniparai in Virudhunagar; Valaithoppu in Madurai; and Varusanadu in Theni. In view of the Aadi Amavasai festival on Wednesday, devotees were initially permitted to trek from Monday.