Two bed-ridden senior citizens die after inhaling mosquito spray in Coimbatore's Annur

COIMBATORE: Two bed-ridden senior citizens died after inhaling mosquito repellent sprayed by the town panchayat in Annur in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Around 10 am on Tuesday, mosquito repellent was sprayed along Sakthi Road in Annur town. Shortly afterwards, Mohan (64), who was bedridden due to ill health, and Prema alias Rani (75), who was also bedridden in another house in the area, died.

Sources said Mohan had been suffering from health complications linked to alcohol consumption. He was earlier admitted to a rehabilitation centre and later treated at Annur government hospital. After doctors informed the family that his liver was severely damaged and there was no scope for recovery, he was brought home to be cared for.

Meanwhile, Rani, an asthma patient, was bed-ridden due to poor health. Relatives of both the deceased stated that the strong fumes from the mosquito repellent spray caused severe respiratory distress, leading to their deaths on Tuesday.

Police said the bodies were quickly buried by the relatives soon after the deaths, and no formal complaint was received so far.