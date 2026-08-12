Why TN opposes FCRA Amendment Bill in present form

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the union government to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in its present form, expressing concern over provisions that could allow the centre to take control of assets of charitable and other organisations. But for lone BJP MLA M Bhojarajan, all parties accepted the resolution.

Moving the resolution, School Education Minister A Rajmohan said the proposed amendments could affect organisations run by minorities.

He said the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), in force since 2010, regulates the receipt and use of foreign funds by NGOs, organisations and individuals in India. While the state government supports transparency in the use of foreign funds, such regulation should not infringe upon lawful property rights, natural justice, or the federal structure, he said.

The minister said minority community leaders met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday and raised concerns over the proposed changes. They said hospitals, schools, educational institutions, orphanages, homes for children and senior citizens, places of worship and other welfare institutions could be affected if their FCRA registration was not renewed or was cancelled.