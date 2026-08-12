Youth leader from AIADMK joins TVK

CHENNAI: Singai G Ramachandran, who served as secretary to AIADMK’s students wing and IT wing in the past and quit the party on July 23, joined TVK on Tuesday by calling on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. He is among the very few who have joined the ruling party by meeting Vijay in person.

Ramachandran was named by former CM J Jayalalithaa since his father was a staunch AIADMK functionary. In 2016 Jayalalithaa appointed him as the party’s IT wing secretary. He quit AIADMK a few hours after attending a meeting chaired by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on July 23, since he was not given sufficient opportunity to share his views.

He is likely to be given a strong post in TVK considering his experience in AIADMK.