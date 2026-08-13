1st Vettri TN Investment Conclave today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will preside over the first Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave to be held in Chennai on Thursday.

Under the theme ‘Where Vision Becomes Victory’, the conclave will spotlight the state’s strengths across manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy, mobility, aerospace, life sciences and global capability centres, alongside a slate of emerging industries.

Organisers expect it to yield fresh investment announcements and strategic partnerships, part of a broader effort to deepen engagement between government and industry.

“Our government has always believed that sustainable economic growth is built on partnership, trust and execution,” said Minister for Industries and Investment Promotion S Keerthana.

“Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026 reflects our ambition to create opportunities, generate quality employment and build industries that will define the future,” she said.

The TVK government in the revised budget had announced that seven MoUs worth `35,062 crore were signed since it took office and it is projected to generate 14,790 direct and indirect jobs.