Aavin milk supply delayed in Coimbatore; agents and customers face daily hardships

COIMBATORE: Aavin milk reached distribution points across Coimbatore city only at 7.45 am on Wednesday, nearly three hours after the scheduled 4.30 am delivery to agents' points.

Agents say the delay has continued for the past three weeks, forcing many to travel to the main distribution centre at Race Course to collect milk themselves. The late supply has disrupted door-to-door delivery and supplies to retail shops. Several shops remained without milk until after 8 am as agents received their stocks late.

"Not only today, we have been facing this issue every day for the last three weeks. Milk should reach our points by 4.30 am, but it is delayed by two to three hours. This leads to angry customers. Daytime supply, which should arrive by 12 noon, often comes only at 2 pm. We have repeatedly raised the matter with the management, but there has been no proper response," an agent said.

Customers have also complained of irregular or cancelled supplies in recent days. Many said they were forced to buy private-brand milk at a higher price, even though they preferred Aavin.

R Shanmugam, General Manager of Aavin Coimbatore, acknowledged the delays and attributed them primarily to sharp and frequent increases in the quantity of milk ordered by agents.