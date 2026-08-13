AIADMK rebels defy Palaniswami, deepen factional rift, raise prospect of separate bloc in Assembly

CHENNAI: The internal fault lines in the AIADMK are threatening to crystallise into a separate bloc within the legislature party, with dissident leaders increasingly asserting their position against the leadership of general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The latest indication came on Thursday when rebel group leaders Natham R Viswanathan and SP Velumani defied Palaniswami’s directive to lead the party’s agitations scheduled for August 14, demanding a complete waiver of crop loans availed by farmers and pressing for other demands.

While Natham R Viswanathan has been asked to lead the AIADMK demonstration in Ramanathapuram, SP Velumani, whose stronghold is Coimbatore, has been directed to lead the agitation in Theni.

Former Ministers P Thangamani and KP Anbazhagan have been asked to lead the agitations in Salem and Ranipet.

In a joint statement, Viswanathan and Velumani said they would extend their full support to the agitations but would not lead them as directed by the party leadership, since they had not been allotted their respective native districts to organise the demonstrations.