All work, low pay for government school sanitation workers in TN's Erode

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old part-time sanitation worker at a government high school in Erode cleans around 20 rooms, including laboratories and teachers’ rooms, besides the school ground daily. She also cleans the toilets twice a day. For this, she is paid Rs 3,400 a month, which is a nearly 50% increase from the Rs 2,250 that was paid monthly during the last academic year. She, however, is yet to receive the wages since the start of the current academic year.

“I have been working in the school for 13 years now in the hope that the wages would increase. I have three kids and my husband is a daily wage worker. We are not able to live with our earnings,” she says.

Her situation resonates with the over 32,000 part-time sanitation workers employed in rural government schools across the state. Since 2015, local bodies have been entrusted with maintaining toilets in government schools within their respective jurisdiction.

A government order (GO) issued by the rural development department on August 10 sanctioned Rs 86.94 crore towards sanitation work in rural government schools for June 2026-April 2027, covering 32,908 such sanitary workers.

The allocation includes Rs 42.90 crore for 21,668 panchayat union primary schools and Rs 18.80 crore for 6,106 panchayat union middle schools. Government high schools have been allocated Rs 11.67 crore and higher secondary schools, Rs 12.38 crore.