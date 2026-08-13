CCMC submits DPR for Rs 824-crore UGD project for Kalapatti & Vilankurichi areas

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for implementing an Underground Drainage (UGD) project in Kalapatti, Vilankurichi and parts of Saravanampatti areas in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 824 crore. The CCMC has submitted the proposal to the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) for approval, and is working on a cost estimate and related preparations.
The proposed project covers several newly-added areas of the corporation and is aimed at improving sanitation and providing a systematic sewage disposal network. At present, UGD works are being executed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD board) in areas including Saravanampatti, Thudiyalur, Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli, Veerakeralam and Vellakinar.
According to the project proposal, the population in the proposed UGD zone is estimated to reach 1,30,264 by 2030. The population is projected to rise to 1,72,132 by 2045 and 2,24,999 by 2060. Based on these projections, the daily sewage generation is estimated at 13.37 million litres (MLD) in 2030, increasing to 17.66 MLD by 2045 and 23.09 MLD by 2060.
Officials said that the sewerage network has been designed according to the terrain of the area. Sewage will be collected through 10 sewage pumping stations and five sewage lifting stations before being transported to a proposed treatment plant at Ondipudur. The treatment plant will have a capacity of 17.66 MLD. The treated wastewater is proposed to be discharged into the nearby Noyyal River.
The project envisages laying around 411km of sewer pipelines and constructing 15,777 manholes. Around 33,637 household sewer connections are expected to be provided under the scheme. Once completed and commissioned, the project is expected to benefit residents in wards 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 21, 22 and 23.
With Kalapatti, Vilankurichi and Saravanampatti witnessing rapid residential and commercial growth, officials believe the proposed UGD network will be important to meet the region's future sanitation needs.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja said, "The DPR for the UGD project works in Kalapatti and Vilankurichi areas in the city has been completed and has been submitted to the DMA's office for approval. The project will cover most of the left-out areas in the North & East zones. We're planning to seek funds through the SIC component of the Central Finance Commission funds."