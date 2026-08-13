CCMC submits DPR for Rs 824-crore UGD project for Kalapatti & Vilankurichi areas

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for implementing an Underground Drainage (UGD) project in Kalapatti, Vilankurichi and parts of Saravanampatti areas in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 824 crore. The CCMC has submitted the proposal to the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) for approval, and is working on a cost estimate and related preparations.

The proposed project covers several newly-added areas of the corporation and is aimed at improving sanitation and providing a systematic sewage disposal network. At present, UGD works are being executed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD board) in areas including Saravanampatti, Thudiyalur, Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli, Veerakeralam and Vellakinar.

According to the project proposal, the population in the proposed UGD zone is estimated to reach 1,30,264 by 2030. The population is projected to rise to 1,72,132 by 2045 and 2,24,999 by 2060. Based on these projections, the daily sewage generation is estimated at 13.37 million litres (MLD) in 2030, increasing to 17.66 MLD by 2045 and 23.09 MLD by 2060.