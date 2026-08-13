Coimbatore engineering student murder: College hands over details of 15 more students to police

COIMBATORE: Five persons have been arrested so far in connection with the murder of K Amudhan (19), a third-year engineering student of a private college near Chettipalayam. The college management has handed over details of 15 more students to the police as requested, according to sources.

The father of the victim, Kennedy, had alleged on Tuesday that his son was brutally murdered because he had informed the college management regarding drug abuse on the campus. He stated that drug abuse is widespread in the college and claimed that the management had pressured his son to provide them with names and other information about those using drugs on campus.

Principal J Jaya, deans K Magudeshwaran and N P Anandha Moorthi, along with disciplinary committee members of the Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology, addressed reporters on Wednesday and briefed them on the sequence of events leading to Amudhan's death.

According to the management, on the night of July 21, around 11.30 pm, Amudhan and fellow student Ajeesh left the hostel in violation of rules. When cook Manoj questioned them, the two allegedly assaulted him, leading to Manoj being hospitalised. Following this, hostel staff refused to work, citing an unsafe environment.