Congress’ ‘evolving’ stand on delimitation issue

CHENNAI: The Congress appears to have hardened its stand on delimitation from demanding pro-rata increase to an equal increase of 50% of seats for all — in the event of an expansion of Lok Sabha seats — to opposing any delimitation or increase in the House’s strength altogether.

When the then DMK government convened an all-party meeting on March 5, 2025, the Congress supported a resolution seeking constitutional safeguards to ensure Tamil Nadu’s representation was not diluted if the number of Lok Sabha seats was increased.

The resolution sought to retain the state’s existing 7.18% share of seats even if the strength of the House was expanded. Congress also backed the resolution adopted by the Joint Action Committee, led by then CM MK Stalin, that called for extending the freeze on delimitation based on the 1971 Census by another 25 years.

However, during the parliamentary debate on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill in April, the Congress appeared open to an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats and demanded that all states be given an equal 50% hike in representation.