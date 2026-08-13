Delimitation resolution: DMK swings from ‘25 years’ to freeze on 1971

DMK stand on delimitation unchanged: MP

In both meetings, resolutions were adopted to continue the freeze on the number of parliamentary constituencies as per the 1971 census.

While in the all-party meeting it was decided to extend the freeze for 30 years, in the JAC meeting it was resolved to extend the freeze for 25 years.

Both resolutions also stated that “if the total number of Lok Sabha seats is increased, Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% representation should not be reduced” and that the union government should provide constitutional safeguards to protect the state’s share.

When the Delimitation Bill was proposed in Parliament this April, DMK MP Kanimozhi opposed the delimitation exercise based on population.

After the Assembly proceedings, a DMK MP and former union minister said the stand of the DMK is unchanged.

“If the total number is increased, we seek an increase on a pro-rata basis. Even in our resolution adopted last year, in both all-party meetings as well as in the JAC meeting (last year), we stressed a freeze for another 25 years,” the MP told TNIE.