Despite two multi-level parking lots, on-road parking rampant across Madurai

MADURAI: Rampant on-road parking continues to aggravate traffic congestion in Madurai, with vehicles occupying road margins along busy stretches such as Nellupettai, Keelavasal, Periyar, Nethaji Road and the Masi streets. The encroachments leave little carriageway space, resulting in frequent traffic snarls during peak hours.

Though the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility at the Periyar complex was opened around three months ago, its utilisation remains low compared to the MLCP near the Meenakshi temple. Activists urged the city corporation, along with the city police, to take action towards addressing the prolonged parking woes in Madurai.

According to corporation officials, the Meenakshi temple MLCP can accommodate around 800 cars and is being fully utilised. However, the Periyar facility, which has a capacity to park 226 cars and around 4,500 two-wheelers, is underutilised.