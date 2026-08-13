Government Siddha units in Kovai await full-time medical officers

COIMBATORE: Two government Siddha units functioning in Coimbatore city, which cater to a larger number of patients compared to rural units, are operating without permanent medical officers. Both units are currently being managed by medical officers deputed from other rural government hospitals. Hospital staff expressed concern over the situation and demanded that the health department appoint regular medical officers for these two centres.

In Coimbatore district, there are 38 regular Ayush centres and 14 Ayush centres functioning under the National Rural Health Mission. These centres provide Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and homoeopathy treatment and medicines. Of these, there are three centres in the city at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the district collectorate and the ESI Hospital at Varadharajapuram. Except for the ESI unit, the two units at the collectorate and CMCH do not have regular medical officers and are being managed by officers from other Siddha hospitals.

A medical officer who was working at the Siddha unit at CMCH was promoted as DSMO of Erode six months ago. The post has been vacant since then and the situation is being managed with assistant medical officers from other taluk-level government hospitals, according to the sources.

The CMCH unit functions for six days a week, while the collectorate unit operates only for three days - Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. Three AMOs from Somanur, Sundakkamuthur and Coimbatore ESI Hospital have been assigned to work at CMCH for two days each a week. The collectorate centre is being managed by AMOs from Karadivavi and SS Kulam.