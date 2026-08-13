Government Siddha units in Kovai await full-time medical officers

COIMBATORE: Two government Siddha units functioning in Coimbatore city, which cater to a larger number of patients compared to rural units, are operating without permanent medical officers. Both units are currently being managed by medical officers deputed from other rural government hospitals. Hospital staff expressed concern over the situation and demanded that the health department appoint regular medical officers for these two centres.
In Coimbatore district, there are 38 regular Ayush centres and 14 Ayush centres functioning under the National Rural Health Mission. These centres provide Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and homoeopathy treatment and medicines. Of these, there are three centres in the city at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the district collectorate and the ESI Hospital at Varadharajapuram. Except for the ESI unit, the two units at the collectorate and CMCH do not have regular medical officers and are being managed by officers from other Siddha hospitals.
A medical officer who was working at the Siddha unit at CMCH was promoted as DSMO of Erode six months ago. The post has been vacant since then and the situation is being managed with assistant medical officers from other taluk-level government hospitals, according to the sources.
The CMCH unit functions for six days a week, while the collectorate unit operates only for three days - Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. Three AMOs from Somanur, Sundakkamuthur and Coimbatore ESI Hospital have been assigned to work at CMCH for two days each a week. The collectorate centre is being managed by AMOs from Karadivavi and SS Kulam.
Apart from the medical officers’ posting, staff said facilities at both centres are minimal when compared to other Siddha units in government hospitals. "Since CMCH is a major government tertiary care facility, thousands of people visit here for treatment and there is huge demand for alternative medicine. Around 80 to 100 patients visit the CMCH unit daily. We demand that it be upgraded as it needs at least a five-bed ward and proper space for therapies. But in reality, the unit is functioning in a dilapidated building without a proper and safe place," sources said on condition of anonymity.
About 80% of outpatient wards were relocated from the old outpatient block of CMCH after it was declared unsafe. However, a few wards, including the Siddha department, remain on the second floor without an alternative location. While other OP wards were moved to their respective department spaces, the Siddha unit has been left alone as it does not have a separate department in the hospital, sources added.
District Siddha medical officer for Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Dr Kavitha said a letter has been submitted to the CMCH dean requesting a suitable place for the unit. "The CMCH authorities have assured to shift it to a place near the ortho department. We have been assured that a separate floor will be allotted for the Siddha unit after the construction of the new outpatient block. Until then, we have to manage at the temporary location," she said.
She added that the medical officer posts at the two major centres are currently being managed through deputation duty allotments and that the department will fill the vacancies soon.