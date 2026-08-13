Hinduja Group to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Tamil Nadu renewables and e-mobility

CHENNAI: Hinduja Group has pledged Rs 2,500 crore ($300mn) of new investment in Tamil Nadu, spanning renewable energy, electric mobility and financial services, as the southern Indian state continues to court large industrial conglomerates for its clean-energy transition.

The commitment, signed on Thursday as a memorandum of understanding between Amit Saharia, group president for strategy at Hinduja Group, and Deepak Jacob, managing director and chief executive of Guidance, Tamil Nadu's investment promotion agency, was announced in the presence of chief minister Joseph Vijay and Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group of Companies (India) at the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026. It will generate 500 jobs.

The bulk of the investment will fund more than 200MW of renewable energy capacity across solar, wind and battery storage, developed by Hinduja Renewables Energy. The company is seeking land and grid connectivity in five districts — Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Coimbatore — that form part of Tamil Nadu's wind- and solar-rich southern corridor.

In electric mobility, OHM Global Mobility, the group's e-bus unit, will roll out electric buses for public transport in the state and expand its broader mobility offering. Hinduja said it would also examine opportunities in automotive manufacturing, financial services, battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility services, though it gave no financial breakdown for these strands.