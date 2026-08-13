Hospital forges certificate inflating bed strength to help nursing college in TN

TENKASI: The district administration has directed the Joint Director of Health Services (JD), Tenkasi, to lodge a police complaint after a private hospital allegedly fabricated a registration certificate mandatory under the Clinical Establishments Act.

The hospital, which has around 40 beds, allegedly forged the signature and seal of the JD in October 2024 to create a certificate showing it had 120 beds. The alleged forgery was done to help a nursing college obtain approval from government by showing the hospital as its parent institution.

According to sources, the alleged fraud came to light after Kanniyakumari-based advocate Senthil Nathan sent a petition to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Health Minister Dr K G Arunraj, district collector Ranjeet Singh, SP S Ashok Kumar and four other authorities, alleging discrepancies in the hospital's bed strength records.

When contacted by TNIE, JD Dr Premalatha confirmed the signature on the certificate used by the hospital and college was forged.

Collector Ranjeet Singh told TNIE that he had directed the JD to lodge a police complaint against the hospital and issue notices to the hospital and the nursing college. "We will take action if the allegations are found true while ensuring the education of the nursing students are not affected," he added.

Sources in the Health Department claimed several other hospitals in the southern districts were also in possession of forged registration certificates. "Bed strength is inflated to help nursing colleges obtain approval from government bodies. In return, these hospitals get manpower in the form of nursing students free of cost. Some staff members in the department are hand in glove with such hospitals," said a health official, requesting anonymity.