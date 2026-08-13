It’s a premature & unnecessary resolution: Tamil Nadu BJP

CHENNAI: The BJP on Wednesday criticised the resolution opposing the proposed delimitation exercise, terming it unnecessary and based on a lack of understanding of the process.

Party state president Nainar Nagenthran said the resolution was against Tamil Nadu’s interests and urged the state government to reconsider its stand. “One vote, one value is the fundamental principle of democracy,” he said, arguing that delimitation was necessary to ensure equal representation based on population.

Senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan described the resolution as “unnecessary and premature,” pointing out that no draft legislation or legal framework for the proposed exercise had been presented. “Let us not create fear over an issue that has not yet taken a final legal form,” she said.

BJP National Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said the resolution demonstrated a lack of proper understanding of delimitation.

“It is not a process designed to affect any particular state, representation or political party,” she said.

She noted that Delimitation Commissions had been constituted four times in the past and that their orders had the force of law.