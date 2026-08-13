Kerala obstructing Mullaiperiyar dam safety works: TN to apex court

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu has moved the Supreme Court alleging Kerala is blocking essential safety works at the Mullaiperiyar dam.

The Tamil Nadu government alleged Kerala’s “obstructionist attitude” has stalled the implementation of a 12-year-old top court judgment in the dispute allowing it to raise the reservoir water level to 142 feet.

The SC had in May 2014 declared the 131-year-old dam structurally safe while allowing Tamil Nadu to raise the reservoir water level from 136 feet to 142 feet.

Tamil Nadu said a 2006 judgment of the top court had even allowed it to raise the water level ultimately to 152 feet after completion of strengthening measures on the Mullaiperiyar dam.

In its fresh status report filed before the SC, TN claimed that Kerala has not cooperated with the timely completion of measures to strengthen the baby dam, earth dam and the grouting of the main dam, which were critical for structural safety.

In its report, Tamil Nadu has urged the court to give it permission to fell trees near the Mullaiperiyar dam site to facilitate long-pending safety and strengthening work on the baby dam. It has also sought permission to complete grouting works on the dam.

Tamil Nadu further accused Kerala of adopting double standards, alleging that its counsel informed in the court on July 31, 2025 that the Kerala government has already accorded necessary permission.

“No proposal was received in the Ministry for consideration of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life, which is contrary to the recorded statement of senior counsel for Kerala on July 31, 2025,” the report said. It alleged the Kerala government was attempting to delay the grant of permission for transportation of grouting materials and machinery, and was yet to grant permission.