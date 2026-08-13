Motorists seek urgent repairs to damaged service road near Uppilipalayam flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Motorists using the service road near the Uppilipalayam flyover have urged the authorities to urgently restore the damaged stretch near the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus depot, which has remained in poor condition for several weeks following pipeline works.

The road was dug up by Suez Project Pvt Ltd as part of the 24x7 water supply project being implemented for the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). The firm has been executing the project in 60 wards of the city. However, the project has been progressing slowly and is yet to be finished. Though the pipeline installation work has reportedly been completed, the damaged portion of the road has not been properly restored for weeks.

"It is frustrating to travel on this road every day. The road was dug up for pipeline work and has been left in this condition even after the work was completed. Since the stretch is narrow, motorists have very little space to manoeuvre," said R Maniraj, a regular commuter.

Another motorist, S Tharun Kumar, said the authorities should not wait for a major accident before taking action. "Two-wheelers are particularly vulnerable here. When vehicles approach from opposite directions, avoiding the damaged portion becomes difficult. Authorities should at least carry out temporary repairs immediately," he said.