NIA searches 13 locations in Tamil Nadu, Mizoram; recovers cash

CHENNAI: The NIA has recovered over Rs 1 crore in Indian currency, US$53,500 and Myanmar Kyat 1.5 lakh from 13 locations in Tamil Nadu and Mizoram in connection with the seizure of 6,017 kg of methamphetamine from a Myanmar-flagged boat in November 2024.

The searches were conducted at eight locations in Tamil Nadu and five in Mizoram as part of the probe into the transnational narcotics trafficking network linked to the massive methamphetamine seizure near Barren Islands in the Bay of Bengal.

The case was initially registered by the Andaman and Nicobar Police after the drug consignment, along with a satellite phone and other articles, was seized from the Myanmar-flagged boat. Six Myanmar nationals were arrested and chargesheeted on March 27, 2025. The NIA took over the probe and re-registered the case on August 11, 2025, invoking provisions of the NDPS Act, Foreigners Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The six accused are currently in judicial custody.