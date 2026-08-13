Seven African serval cats, including three cubs, found at Erode farm

CHENNAI: The investigation into the exotic animal collection at an Erode farm, owned by S K Keshavanathan, who supplied Lar Gibbons to Chennai businessman C K Ranganathan, has taken a dramatic turn, with forest officials finding seven African serval cats, including three cubs, during an inspection of the premises.

The discovery of the cats, a species native to sub Saharan Africa, has deepened the Forest Department's probe into the source, ownership and possible movement of exotic wildlife at the facility.

Officials said the seven animals comprise four adults and three newborn cubs. The sex of the animals was yet to be ascertained as officials were continuing to gather more information.

“We found four adult Serval cats and three newborns. We could see one large adult, almost the size of a leopard, and the three cubs during the inspection. The other adults were inside the enclosures,” two sources in the Forest Department and Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau told TNIE.

According to officials, the breeder told them that one of the servals had come from Hyderabad and three from Kerala. The department has sought the relevant documents to establish the source and chain of ownership of the animals.