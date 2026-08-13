Sirkazhi fisher killed, another hurt in ‘pirate attack’ in Saudi Arabian waters

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 40-year-old fisherman from Thoduvai village near Sirkazhi was killed, and another was injured after unidentified personnel from another boat allegedly opened fire on their fishing boat in the Saudi Arabian waters on Monday night. The deceased, P Maveeran, from Thoduvai Tsunami Nagar, was purportedly working as a fisherman in Saudi Arabia for around two years.

According to fisheries department officials, the family of the deceased said Maveeran was fishing along with G Shankar from Keel Moovarkarai, S Balraj from Thirumullaivasal and M Manikandan from Sothikuppam in Cuddalore district when an alleged group of pirates approached their boat and attempted to rob them.

A confrontation broke out between the two groups, following which the pirates allegedly opened fire. Sources said Maveeran sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while Sankar suffered a bullet injury. Officials said Maveeran’s death was informed to his family in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials from the Mayiladuthurai Fisheries Department said they have begun inquiries and steps are being taken to bring the body back to India along with the other three fishermen who were present on the boat during the incident.

Sources said Shankar is being treated at hospital and is stable.

Maveeran’s relatives have urged the government to take immediate steps to bring the body back to his native village. Sources said he is survived by his wife Neelaveni, a son and a daughter.

According to his relatives, Maveeran had returned to his hometown on leave three months ago before going back to Saudi Arabia for work.

“Identify those who killed my husband and took their father away from my children, and ensure justice is done,” Neelaveni said, mourning her husband’s death.