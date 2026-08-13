Tamil Nadu: Plan for Rs 100-cr Vallalar centre at Peruveli dropped

CHENNAI: The HR&CE department has informed the Madras High Court that it has dropped the proposal to construct the Rs 100-crore Vallalar International Centre on the Peruveli grounds, the open space on the Sathya Gnana Sabai premises at Vadalur in Cuddalore district.

The department had drawn up a big project, about three years ago, to establish several facilities at Vadalur, including the Vallalar International Centre.

Petitions, however, were filed in the high court against such construction in the Peruveli grounds because it would affect the view of the holy flame (jothi).

“The counsel appearing for HR&CE has submitted (that) the proposal, in GO (Ms.) No. 231, has been dropped,” a division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and S Sounthar said in a recent order.

The GO was issued on October 5, 2023, by the tourism, culture and endowments department for the construction of the centre.

It was also submitted that the proposal is to be revised in a manner that no construction is done in the Peruveli area. The department stated that a Vivakara Salai and Yoga Salai are proposed to be constructed on the periphery of the Peruveli ground without obstructing the visibility of ‘Gnana Sabai’, and that the proposal has been sent to the government for approval. It also said other facilities will be constructed on the periphery of the Peruveli area.

On the encroachment of land belonging to the Sabai, the bench said land rights claims of 296 people will be heard. It directed the department to raise fencing on 71.26 acres free of encroachment.