Tamil Nadu: Three girl students in hospital, hostel kitchen sealed

TIRUCHY: Three out of the 28 students of St Philomena’s girls higher secondary school in Melapudur who fell ill allegedly after consuming leftover food in the hostel on Monday remain in hospital, while the rest were discharged.

Officials of school education, health, food safety and social welfare departments held an inspection in the hostel on Wednesday. District Education Officer (in-charge) Samidurai inspected the school on Wednesday and questioned the headmistress and hostel warden.

Sources said only a few students out of the 330 who are staying in the hostel voluntarily consumed leftover food from Sunday on Monday, because they liked it and developed symptoms. They were admitted in Child Jesus Hospital in Cantonment area. However, officials said this could not by itself establish that the food caused the illness and that laboratory reports were awaited.

Officials added that a parent-teacher meeting was held at the school on Sunday, during which several parents had brought different food items for their children. Some students had consumed those items as well, adding another factor to be considered in the inquiry.

The food safety department collected samples of available food, water, tamarind, fennel seeds and other ingredients. The leftover food consumed by the students had already been discarded and could not be tested.

Several parents alleged that the school administration did not immediately inform them about the incident. A school official claimed they focused on arranging treatment as the situation did not appear to be serious. The hostel has 330 students, and food is prepared on the premises by an outsourced caterer. Alternative food arrangements have been made for the students, as the hostels mess is temporarily shut, officials said.