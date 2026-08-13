Three days after man's death, no images of tiger caught on camera traps in O-Valley

COIMBATORE: Three days after a 58-year-old man was allegedly killed by a big cat at Lauriston in O-Valley near Gudalur, forest officials are yet to get the images of a tiger from the camera traps installed in the area. With no signs of the animal's movement despite the installation of 16 camera traps, officials suspect that the tiger may have moved into a nearby forest range.

Following this, instructions have been issued to the forest range officers of Naduvattam in the Nilgiris Forest Division and Gudalur Forest Range to intensify monitoring and track the animal's movement, as both ranges are adjoining Lauriston in O-Valley forest range.

Officials suspect that the tiger could have moved into a nearby forest range soon after the incident, possibly due to increased human presence in the area. The forest staff began installing camera traps following the incident, while media personnel also started visiting the locality to cover the incident.

Gudalur Forest Division District Forest Officer (DFO) P Devaraj said the number of camera traps had been increased to 20 on Wednesday to improve the chances of recording the tiger's movement.