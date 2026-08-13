Three including suspended sub-registrar booked for illegal land registration

DINDIGUL: Three persons, including suspended sub-registrar Justin Manikandan, were charged with illegal registration of a private property valued at Rs 2 crore in Palani on Wednesday. The fraudulent act was allegedly committed by Manikandan on July 7.

According to a reliable source, M Mani (64), a resident of Komarapalayam in Coimbatore, had presented a sale deed to the sub-registrar’s office in Palani, asserting ownership of a 1.4-acre vacant piece of land.

He claimed this land was ancestral property initially owned by Raman Chettiyar and that he is the legal heir, having acquired ownership rights through a will registered on February 2, 1969. Under these circumstances, Mani sold the property for Rs 9 lakh to K Kandasamy (87), a resident of Palani.

Although the land’s actual market value is estimated to be several crores, it was registered at Rs 9 lakh. The property is documented under survey No. 87/6 and is situated in West Ayakudi, Palani. Mani also provided a legal heir certificate along with other necessary documents, including his Aadhaar and birth certificate. The registration process was carried out by Manikandan on July 7.

Meanwhile, the registration department initiated an inquiry and found the fake documents used to transfer the ownership of this land. It found the registration process was illegal. Based on a complaint from Palani sub-registrar K Eswari, a case was registered at Palani Ayakudi police station on Wednesday.

“If needed, the role of land brokers will also included in the matter, as they prepared the document,” the source said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Manikandan was shifted from Dindigul Medical College Hospital to Government Rajaji Hospital due to a medical issue. He is under police custody in the `100-crore Palani mutt land case.