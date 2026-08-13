TN government secures over Rs 1 lakh crore in investments in 100 days: Conclave data

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has secured investments worth Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the first 100 days of the government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, according to figures released at the Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026 on Thursday.

The commitments, spread across 104 memoranda of understanding, are projected to generate 121,788 direct and indirect jobs.

At the conclave itself, 97 companies signed MoUs worth Rs 67,452 crore, accounting for 106,998 of the projected jobs. The remaining agreements comprise seven institutional pacts. Together the MoUs exchanged in the presence of chief minister cover 106 projects spanning 15 sectors.

Data centres drew the single largest share of committed capital, at Rs 26,417 crore, ahead of automotive (Rs 17,073 crore), renewable energy (Rs 15,787 crore) and critical engineering (Rs 9,525 crore).

Other sectors represented include textiles, electronics and semiconductors, life sciences, aerospace, defence and space, industrial and warehousing, maritime, toys, deeptech, and research and development.

Of the 106 projects, 56 are greenfield developments and 25 mark a company's first venture in the state.

Investment was not confined to Tamil Nadu's established industrial belt: 54 projects, representing Rs 40,722 crore and 61,480 projected jobs, are located outside the state's four core industrial districts.

Ramanathapuram, which has not previously hosted a project of this scale, is set to receive a Rs 1,000 crore investment expected to create 10,000 jobs. Projects were announced across 19 districts in total.

Foreign direct investment featured prominently, with 30 foreign-headquartered projects worth Rs 22,268 crore in commitments and 38,357 projected jobs.