TN government secures over Rs 1 lakh crore in investments in 100 days: Conclave data

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has secured investments worth Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the first 100 days of the government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, according to figures released at the Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026 on Thursday.
The commitments, spread across 104 memoranda of understanding, are projected to generate 121,788 direct and indirect jobs.
At the conclave itself, 97 companies signed MoUs worth Rs 67,452 crore, accounting for 106,998 of the projected jobs. The remaining agreements comprise seven institutional pacts. Together the MoUs exchanged in the presence of chief minister cover 106 projects spanning 15 sectors.
Data centres drew the single largest share of committed capital, at Rs 26,417 crore, ahead of automotive (Rs 17,073 crore), renewable energy (Rs 15,787 crore) and critical engineering (Rs 9,525 crore).
Other sectors represented include textiles, electronics and semiconductors, life sciences, aerospace, defence and space, industrial and warehousing, maritime, toys, deeptech, and research and development.
Of the 106 projects, 56 are greenfield developments and 25 mark a company's first venture in the state.
Investment was not confined to Tamil Nadu's established industrial belt: 54 projects, representing Rs 40,722 crore and 61,480 projected jobs, are located outside the state's four core industrial districts.
Ramanathapuram, which has not previously hosted a project of this scale, is set to receive a Rs 1,000 crore investment expected to create 10,000 jobs. Projects were announced across 19 districts in total.
Foreign direct investment featured prominently, with 30 foreign-headquartered projects worth Rs 22,268 crore in commitments and 38,357 projected jobs.
Investors were drawn from 16 countries, including Japan, Germany, France, South Korea, the United States, Australia, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, Denmark, Malaysia, and Italy.
The government has also emphasised a shift toward higher-value industry. Forty projects in sectors such as electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and defence, life sciences, data centres, deeptech and research institutions are projected to create 25,487 jobs, about 21 per cent of the total employment forecast.
The investment push draws on the state's existing industrial promotion apparatus, including Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC).
Thirteen projects across eight locations were inaugurated or received foundation stones at the conclave, together worth Rs 7,152 crore and 6,624 projected jobs.
The state government said it was also introducing procedural changes intended to speed up project execution.
A Tamil Nadu Investor Promotion Commission, chaired by the chief secretary, is being set up to oversee projects above Rs 200 crore in investment or 5,000 in projected employment. Officials have additionally introduced a 21-day window for approvals, licences and no-objection certificates, after which unaddressed applications are deemed granted by default, a mechanism the government is presenting as a check on bureaucratic delay.
Industries Minister S Keerthana framed the figures as an early test of the government's execution capacity rather than a conclusion. "The first 100 days are not the destination," she said.
"They are a proof of concept. Tamil Nadu now has a decade of ambition ahead: to reach a US$1.5 trillion economy, move decisively into higher-value industries, create opportunity across regions and make investment translate into shared prosperity," Keerthana said.
The state has set a target of building a $1.5tn economy by 2036. Keerthana said the department's task is to convert "investment into jobs, and jobs into wider prosperity," and pointed to planned infrastructure, including worker hostels, childcare and medical facilities near industrial clusters, as part of that effort.