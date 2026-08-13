TN highways department seeks nod to widen road to Thirupattur temple

TIRUCHY: The state highways department has sent a proposal to the government seeking permission and allotment of funds to widen the road leading to the Brahamapureeswarar temple in Thirupattur.

The Puthanampatti - Karattampatti road comes under the other district road category and is maintained by the state highways department (Thuraiyur sub-division). It is 10.8 kilometres long and comes under comprehensive road infrastructure development programme (CRIDP). Of the 10.8 km long road from Puthanampatti to Thirupattur, a 4-km stretch was widened at a cost of Rs 9 crore a few months back. However, work on the remaining 6.8-kilometre stretch from Subramaniyapuram to Illuppaiyur was abandoned due to several reasons. As this is an important road, devotees visiting the temple struggle on the narrow stretch and tourism enthusiasts and locals urged the department to take up the stalled widening project.

“The road is used by pilgrims from Namakkal, Musiri, Thuraiyur and Thammampatti to reach the Brahamapureeswarar temple,” said N Saravanan from Thuraiyur. “Apart from this, residents from more than four villages located along the stretch also use the road. If the road is widened, it would be convenient for them,” he added.

D Prasad from Puthanampatti said several people have to visit the taluk headquarters, Thuraiyur, on a daily basis for various reasons. Office-goers, school and college students, and the general public also rely on the road. “If the road is upgraded, it would be convenient for them,” he said.

When contacted, assistant divisional engineer of state highways (Thuraiyur sub-division) P Nallathambi told TNIE that they had sent a proposal to the government and were expecting a favourable reply. “Several roads in Thuraiyur division are awaiting widening and development. Once funds are allocated, we will commence the process,” he said.