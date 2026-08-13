TNIE Impact: Bharathiar University publishes exam results for second-year MBA students

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University on Wednesday released the exam results of second-year MBA students at its Coimbatore campus after evaluating the answer scripts within a day.

The step was taken after TNIE reported on Tuesday that Second-year MBA students at BU get 'wrong' question paper.

A university official told TNIE that, following directions from Registrar R Rajavel, the evaluation of answer scripts for 'Strategic Management: Indian and Global Context' (43A) was completed on Tuesday evening. The results were then published on Wednesday.

A second-year MBA student said, "We had been appealing to the university to release our results for a month, but officials failed to respond to our legitimate request."

Official sources said, the university conducted the semester exam for second-year MBA students at its Coimbatore campus and Erode centre in April. At the Erode centre, second-year students were mistakenly given the first-year question paper on April 16, while first-year students were given the second-year question paper on April 20.

"Due to this mistake, the university conducted re-exam for first-year students at the Coimbatore campus and for both first- and second-year students at the Erode in July. Second-year students in Coimbatore refused to write the re-exam, stating that the question paper leaked at the Erode centre on April 20, while they had written their exam on April 16. They said there was no fault or malpractice on their part. However, university withheld the results for them," the sources said.

A senior university official said, "Not only the second year, result published to MBA students who appeared for the re-exam. An inquiry committee would be formed to investigate and take action against those responsible for the mistake."