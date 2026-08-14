50-year-old rider mowed down by private college bus in TN

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old electrician was killed after a private college bus allegedly ran over his two-wheeler near Kakkalur weighbridge in Tiruvallur on Thursday. The deceased, Rajendran of Kakkalur, had dropped off his grandchild at a private school in the area and was proceeding to work when the accident occurred, the police said.
According to police, Rajendran was riding his two-wheeler when a private college bus travelling in the same direction, collided with his vehicle. He lost his balance and fell, following which the rear wheel of the bus fatally ran over him. On information, the Tiruvallur Taluk police sent the body to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered.
Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the accident showed Rajendran riding alongside the bus before it hit his two-wheeler. It also captured him falling onto the road before the bus wheel runs over him.
In a separate incident, a 21-year-old BCom graduate, Thiruvalar Selvi, was killed after a lorry rammed the motorcycle she was travelling on with her father near Ellaiamman temple in Tiruvottiyur on Wednesday morning. Selvi, who was due to get married in November, was returning home with her father Mahendran after a hospital visit when the accident occurred.
Sources said the lorry ran over her head after she fell onto the road in the collision. Mahendra was taken to Stanley Hospital with injuries. The Washermenpet TIW police have arrested lorry driver Saravanan (29) of Tiruvottiyur.