50-year-old rider mowed down by private college bus in TN

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old electrician was killed after a private college bus allegedly ran over his two-wheeler near Kakkalur weighbridge in Tiruvallur on Thursday. The deceased, Rajendran of Kakkalur, had dropped off his grandchild at a private school in the area and was proceeding to work when the accident occurred, the police said.

According to police, Rajendran was riding his two-wheeler when a private college bus travelling in the same direction, collided with his vehicle. He lost his balance and fell, following which the rear wheel of the bus fatally ran over him. On information, the Tiruvallur Taluk police sent the body to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered.