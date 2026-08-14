51-year-old from TN turns childhood dream into reality, secures MBBS seat

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old doctoral graduate hailing from Nagapattinam district has fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a doctor by securing a medical seat under the Special Category (Persons with Disabilities quota) during the Tamil Nadu online medical counselling which commenced here on Thursday.

A Suresh Kumar, a father of two children, began his career as a medical representative after completing a Diploma in Pharmacy in 1996. He subsequently added a BBA degree and PhD to his name, before securing 192 marks in the NEET-UG exam conducted in June. He has been allotted an MBBS seat in the Government Medical College Nagapattinam.

Asked why he did not want to leave the medical seat for younger candidates, Suresh, who lives in Chennai with his family, said some doctors completed their MBBS in government seats but went abroad after graduation, leaving their obligations to their country unmet. Unlike them, he said, he was prepared to work even without a salary if posted to hilly or remote locations.

“My happiness lies in serving the people in remote areas till my last breath. I’m ready to resign my job as vice president at a diagnostic company where I am drawing a lucrative salary,” he said.