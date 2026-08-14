51-year-old from TN turns childhood dream into reality, secures MBBS seat

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old doctoral graduate hailing from Nagapattinam district has fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a doctor by securing a medical seat under the Special Category (Persons with Disabilities quota) during the Tamil Nadu online medical counselling which commenced here on Thursday.
A Suresh Kumar, a father of two children, began his career as a medical representative after completing a Diploma in Pharmacy in 1996. He subsequently added a BBA degree and PhD to his name, before securing 192 marks in the NEET-UG exam conducted in June. He has been allotted an MBBS seat in the Government Medical College Nagapattinam.
Asked why he did not want to leave the medical seat for younger candidates, Suresh, who lives in Chennai with his family, said some doctors completed their MBBS in government seats but went abroad after graduation, leaving their obligations to their country unmet. Unlike them, he said, he was prepared to work even without a salary if posted to hilly or remote locations.
“My happiness lies in serving the people in remote areas till my last breath. I’m ready to resign my job as vice president at a diagnostic company where I am drawing a lucrative salary,” he said.
Suresh opts Nagai to be closer to his mother
This was Suresh’s second attempt at NEET. He had earlier attempted in 2022 after the apex court declared there was no upper age limit to appear for NEET-UG. In 2022, he read about a senior citizen who qualified under NEET.
”I have those news clippings pasted in my room to keep myself motivated,” he said. But, he was unaware then that he could apply for a seat under the PwD quota — a 2019 road accident in which his leg was fractured left him with a 40% disability.
“Since 2022, I have been checking NEET question papers, and revising biology lessons from my sons’ textbooks. Finally, this year, when I gained enough confidence, I wrote NEET again and scored enough marks to qualify,” he said.
“I have earned enough and settled my family. Now it is time to fulfil my childhood dream,” he added. He chose to take a seat in Nagapattinam as he wishes to spend time with his elderly mother.
“The institution is just six kilometres from my home. I’ll cycle to college,” said Suresh, who also plans to pursue a postgraduate degree and eventually specialise as a transplant physician.