AIADMK to protest across Tamil Nadu over farm loan waiver, Cauvery water issue

The AIADMK will stage protests across Tamil Nadu on Friday, demanding a complete waiver of farmers’ crop loans and raising concerns over the Cauvery water dispute.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lead the main demonstration at the Head Post Office in Thanjavur, which is scheduled to begin at around 9.30am. He is expected to address party workers, farmers and supporters at the venue.

The party has announced demonstrations at all district headquarters across the state as part of its campaign on farmers’ welfare and the Cauvery water issue.

The protests will also target what the AIADMK has described as the government’s alleged inaction over the proposed Mekedatu project in neighbouring Karnataka. The party has accused the government of failing to take adequate steps to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery river water.