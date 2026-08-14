ASI plans to conduct study of Sangam-era structures found in Kollidam riverbed

TIRUCHY: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to undertake a comprehensive study, including exploration and excavation, of two brick structures found on the bed of the Kollidam River at Koohur village near Lalgudi in Tiruchy, once the water recedes.

An ASI Tiruchy Circle team, led by Superintendent P Aravazhi, inspected the site after villagers posted about the remains on social media. The structures, found at two locations around 500 metres south of Moongil Karuppar Temple, could date back to the Sangam era, officials said.

“Future work at this site has the potential to reveal a major water-management feature of early historic significance in the Cauvery-Kollidam system,” Aravazhi said.